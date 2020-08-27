To the Editor: My family plants a vegetable garden each summer and this year was no different than any other. We gathered our tools, planted our seeds and waited. Unfortunately, this year’s garden was disappointing. We had a few cherry tomatoes and some scraggly looking cucumbers, but our beans and peppers were nonexistent. This isn’t a coincidence.
As the Union Leader reported, New Hampshire has been in a severe drought and suffering from the fourth hottest summer on record. And as climate change continues to accelerate, this will happen more often -- gardens will fail, foliage won’t last, the ski season will shorten, all affecting New Hampshire’s tourist industry.
Action needs to be taken to help preserve what makes our state, and our world, so incredible. This summer I’ve been working with a group of other students to work towards that goal. To do this, we’ve been gathering endorsements for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, an economically sound, effective way to decrease fossil fuel emissions. By creating a fee on emissions -- beginning at $15 per ton of emissions but increasing yearly -- it nudges companies to choose sustainable energy instead. The fee is then collected and divided in equal shares back to citizens, 1 share per adult, ½ a share per child. The bill would create 2.1 million new jobs and reduce emissions by 40% in 12 years. Something has to be done for our future and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the way to do it.
KATHERINE LESSARD
Bow