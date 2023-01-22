To the Editor: Stories regarding homelessness are rampant yet the basis for why people become homeless is overshadowed by judgment along with ineffective solutions. Do we wish to create temporary housing without delving into the potential solution?
Mental illness is one of the most common reasons for homelessness, yet as a society there has been little progress since deinstitutionalization. During the Kennedy administration there was talk of group homes for those who are mentally ill along with community centers offering ongoing evaluation and services. This never materialized, and a good part of this has to do with the value — or lack of value — perceived in mentally ill individuals. They generally have little financial stability and likely can not be counted upon to vote. They are forgotten, and the solution does not sit with low cost housing. This is a national crisis!
Secondly, those addicted to alcohol and drugs are a large proportion of our homeless. Drugs are pouring over the southern border and border agents are unable to contain it. Cartels are dangerous and pose a huge threat to America. When will our legal system hold accountable the manufacturers and distributors responsible rather than the poor, uneducated drug runners who often are from poverty-ridden neighborhoods surrounded by hopelessness?
Politicians, judges, lawyers must do more! All middle schools should have drug awareness programs to include before and after images of the faces of active users. It would be shocking to them. Let’s keep the dialogue moving forward with perseverance and fortitude.