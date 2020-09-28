Dry year doesn’t warrant any more government
To the Editor: This paper once again has chosen to publish a global warming screed most likely because it is anti-Donald Trump. The writer, Nejem Raheem, warns us that droughts will become more frequent and longer without any supporting facts. The only proof he gives us that this is the ninth-driest summer on record. The ninth! And we are then supposed to be concerned.
The worst drought on record for New England was way back in 1965, did that portend to something bigger and worse? Of course not. The problem in New Hampshire, as anyone can see from watching the news, is that there is plenty of rain but it is just not coming to us. There have been a record number of storms, but a persistent high pressure system has kept that rain from coming here. And computer models that predict long-term global warming are unreliable.
Many things cause changes in our climate: sunspots, cooling and warming trends of the sun, the amount of water droplets in the atmosphere, changes in the jet stream and ocean currents, ocean warming and cooling — none of which are fully understood or predictable. This means that computer models are useless except to scare people into accepting a massive government control of our economy. Mr. Raheem is not a scientist. He is a religious zealot for socialism.
ANDREW KOHLHOFER
Fremont