Dunkirk evacuation was less of a fiasco than was Kabul
To the Editor: When I heard Bagram Airbase, a fortress an hour outside of Kabul, had closed up — a base complete with bomb shelters, equipment, infrastructure, weapons cache, massive defensible runways — I wrinkled my forehead. If we are leaving Afghanistan, wouldn’t it be smart to use Bagram as an exit portal? Guess not, the military handed over the base to the Afghan’s with 48 hours prior notice on July 1 and turned off the electricity, allowing looters to flood the unguarded billion dollar base.
The Taliban now owns this property. In defense of this, we are told that our military gave the Afghans a walk through. Can you imagine handing over Pease Air Base with only a walk through?
The U.S. is now using the local third-rate airport in Kabul. Rob O’Neill, the Navy Seal who shot Osama Bin Laden, was right when he said, ”admirals become politicians” and I assume it’s true for generals too. Joe Biden needs to be impeached and Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman Joint Chiefs Mark Milley need to be fired for incompetence. Thank God these mediocre people were not in charge during World War II. I also notice New Hampshire resident and NSA advisor Jake Sullivan (formerly Hillary’s top foreign policy advisor) has his fingerprints on this too.
Our federal delegation, Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, should be ashamed of Biden and their party and say so. All four should be voted out of office as soon as possible.