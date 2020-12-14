Dying because someone wouldn’t wear a mask
To the Editor: The recent COVID-19 death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch illustrates how easily COVID is spread by those who refuse to contain their potentially infectious exhalations with a mask. Rep. Hinch died about a week after attending Organization Day with maskless “Freedom Caucus” members. It is fairly easy to connect the dots. Clearly, some people’s “freedom” means the death of other people.
In other situations, reckless, risky behavior causing death is considered negligent homicide. Negligent homicide is generally defined as someone causing the death of another while engaging in conduct that they should have known carried risks.
Basic components of negligent homicide:
The person was aware of the risks associated with the actions that led to the other person’s death.
The person acted, or failed to act appropriately in a dangerous situation, and that action or inaction caused the victim’s death.
There is a direct link between the person’s conduct and the victim’s death.
Consider the following negligent homicide examples:
While in a crowd, someone shoots his firearm into the air. The bullet strikes a person, killing them instantly.
Someone drives through a stop sign while texting and strikes another vehicle, killing the other driver.
A maskless face in a crowd is like that gun fired in the air, or the distracted driver. Failing to wear a mask can kill. We know this.
Shouldn’t those representatives who willfully failed to wear a mask while knowing that many elderly representatives would attend Organization Day be held accountable?
DENICE CLARK
Milford