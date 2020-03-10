Early votes aren’t wasted
To the Editor: When candidates drop out of the race, opponents of early voting in the Democratic presidential primaries are quick to chide early voters for wasting their votes. Union-Leader columnist Deroy Murdock (March 8, 2020) attacked such voters writing: “Early voting is a political cancer that screams to be excised.”
He ignores the realities of the Texas voter who stood in line for six hours to vote. Physically, other elderly and I sure cannot stand for that long. For those of us who gave money and door-knocking time to such campaigns, have we wasted our coin and time? “NO.” This is part of the democratic process.
Perhaps, Mr. Murdock needs a remedial class in high school civics.
Herbert Pence
Steinmetz Drive, Manchester
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
