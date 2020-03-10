Early votes aren’t wasted

To the Editor: When candidates drop out of the race, opponents of early voting in the Democratic presidential primaries are quick to chide early voters for wasting their votes. Union-Leader columnist Deroy Murdock (March 8, 2020) attacked such voters writing: “Early voting is a political cancer that screams to be excised.”

He ignores the realities of the Texas voter who stood in line for six hours to vote. Physically, other elderly and I sure cannot stand for that long. For those of us who gave money and door-knocking time to such campaigns, have we wasted our coin and time? “NO.” This is part of the democratic process.

Perhaps, Mr. Murdock needs a remedial class in high school civics.

Herbert Pence

Steinmetz Drive, Manchester

