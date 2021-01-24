Edelblut op-ed snubbed teachers and students
To the Editor: In the Jan. 2t edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader, New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut declared his proud endorsements of America’s accomplishments over the last four years.
In his commentary, however, Commissioner Edelblut did not mention, even once, the condition of education of our public-school students, or offer one iota of praise for their teachers.
Perhaps Edelblut is preparing another run for an elected position; one better-suited to his political ambitions. As such, could anyone fail to take note of his leadership priorities?
LYONEL TRACY
East Haven, Vt.