To the Editor: Whether it’s Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut trying to de-core the curriculum, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne accusing teachers of being Marxists, or Gov. Chris Sununu signing laws that stifle difficult conversations, Republican leaders are revealing their disdain for our public school system and the hard-working people who keep it running.
Whatever the cause of their disdain for public education, our children and their teachers shouldn’t be scapegoated. The education laws proposed by the current Republican legislature are supported solely by conjecture and anecdote. Where is the evidence of teacher disloyalty to the United States other than the fears of some vocal parents? Where is the evidence that teachers are teaching Marxist doctrine or even concepts that are divisive aside from the rantings of right-wing radicals? Is there evidence that removing art and music from the curriculum will be of educational benefit, or is it only the desperate need of a politician to shrink the cost of a 21st-century education by looking backwards?
The Republicans are hell bent on passing new laws that are red meat for their base; solutions looking for problems. Many Republicans of late have been guided by fantasy. We need to vote out those who capitalize on misinformation. Meanwhile, lawmakers of good faith need to pass legislation that helps and supports our teachers, not laws that disrespect their training and holds them in suspicion. Passing HB 1090 to repeal the divisive concepts law that was slipped into last year’s budget would be a positive start.