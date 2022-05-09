To the Editor: We in New Hampshire have always been proud of our public schools; our teachers do an outstanding job educating our children. It is shocking that the commissioner responsible for leading those outstanding teachers has chosen to pit parents against them. Frank Edelblut’s approach of sensationalizing a handful of examples taken out of context and accompanying his op-ed, with a random collection of “exhibits”, seems designed to frighten parents. His words will intimidate and undermine the very teachers it is his job to support. His behavior will likely cause teachers to leave the profession, or to leave New Hampshire.
Good teachers expose their students to different perspectives and teach them to think critically. We all remember the great teachers we’ve had, who inspired us to learn and become who we are. We want our children to understand that there are many different types of people, who are all deserving of respect and kindness. To suggest that this is out of synch with family values is an affront to New Hampshire families.
Mr. Edelblut’s motives in undermining his own department are unclear. Is he contemplating a run for office? Does he simply not believe in the value of public education? That would seem strange, until we consider that his own children were home schooled.
It is particularly disturbing that Commissioner Edelblut has posted his personal opinion on the Department of Education Website. We can’t vote him out of office. We need to hold Gov. Chris Sununu accountable.