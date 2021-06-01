Editorial’s mocking tone constitutes a new low
To the Editor: While I have grown accustomed to the juvenile snark that is typical of Union Leader editorials, one published on Wednesday, May 26th (“Talkin’ ‘bout Jackson”) constituted a new low. Its mocking tone toward Native Americans (I won’t even get into the slavery issue) and what Native Americans suffered under Andrew Jackson (look up “Trail of Tears”) was thoroughly offensive. If the residents of Jackson prefer to distance themselves from the most notorious atrocity committed by the U.S. government against Native Americans, I say good for them. The Union Leader’s take on this was both disgusting and pathetic.
STUART SHAPIRO
Amherst