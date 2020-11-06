We should only mandate masks as a last resort
To the Editor: I’m used to internet trolls misrepresenting my views and calling me names, but it was a surprise to see both in a column by New Hampshire Medical Society Executive Vice President James Potter.
In response to my Union Leader column on mask mandates, Mr. Potter accused me of having recklessly taken a “position against any required masking and physical distancing.”
That’s false. I wrote: “A mandate is an extraordinary measure to be reserved for the most extraordinary emergencies.”
I argued for public education first, mandates (focused on high-risk behaviors) as a last resort. “Education informs, but does not compel,” I wrote.
Who would hold such crazy ideas? Professional epidemiologists.
Harvard epidemiologist Julia Marcus wrote in The Atlantic in June (bit.ly/3n0cGFR) : “In practice, if Americans are going to mask up, public-health officials will have to cajole, not compel.”
Dr. Marcus tweeted in August, “at some point, and in some situations, enforcement may make sense. Just think it needs to be used judiciously and ideally as a last resort.”
That is exactly the Josiah Bartlett Center’s position.
It’s a shame that the New Hampshire Medical Society — founded by Josiah Bartlett — would tarnish its reputation by misrepresenting and attacking our advocacy of solidly researched, risk-focused public health policies.
ANDREW CLINE
Bedford