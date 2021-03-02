Education vouchers take from poor, give to wealthy
To the Editor: A well-functioning democracy needs public schools. Public schools reduce the separation of people by economic status, race, background and religion. Public education and democracy are ongoing projects. We should not impede or give up on the work.
SB 130, the state Senate’s voucher bill, will increase property taxes. It takes away funding from communities that need more resources, not less. Real estate taxes will rise to fill in the holes left by the diverted funds. Budget cuts can’t make up the difference — many schools already operate on a shoestring and all have fixed costs to meet.
SB 130 originated with ALEC, an out-of-state group trying to tell New Hampshire what to do. Our legislators must do what is right for New Hampshire. Withdrawing resources from public schools won’t make them better.
SB 130 will hurt students. SB 130 helps wealthier families, not marginalized families. New Hampshire would fill “Education Freedom Accounts” with funds taken away from their public schools. Parents would use those funds to pay for home school or for what is certain to be just a portion of the cost of private or religious school. Marginalized families would not be able to pay the remaining portion of private or religious school costs, so marginalized students would remain in undermined public schools.
Freedom account funds come from taxes we pay. These are public tax dollars. They are for public schools.
If you support public schools, please contact your state representatives and tell them to vote “No” on any bill that creates vouchers in New Hampshire.
CLAUDIA DAMON
Concord