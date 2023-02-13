Effort to restrict abortion has continued unabated
To the Editor: I had to scroll through 95 articles in my news feed today before I came across one article talking about abortion access in this country, yet every day pregnant people are being denied reproductive health care because of laws put in place by extreme anti-abortion politicians. Once again, here in New Hampshire there are several bills trying to further restrict access to abortion.
Granite Staters deserve access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion without government interference, and most New Hampshire voters agree! But without the federal protections of Roe v. Wade, we are the only state in New England without proactive protections for abortion rights. That leaves us vulnerable to out-of-state and out-of-touch attacks on our rights. That’s why we must pass the Access to Abortion-care Act (HB 88 and SB 181).
The Access to Abortion Care Act would put abortion rights into statute in New Hampshire and help prevent future attacks on access to care. This bill honors New Hampshire values by enshrining our right to make personal, private medical decisions relative to abortion.
Since overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, our reproductive health care landscape has been in disarray. The people of New Hampshire are counting on elected officials to provide clarity. The legislature should listen to their constituents and safeguard our rights before it’s too late by passing the Access to Abortion Care Act. Contact your state representatives and senator to urge them to support HB 88 and SB 181 today!