Effort to restrict abortion has continued unabated

To the Editor: I had to scroll through 95 articles in my news feed today before I came across one article talking about abortion access in this country, yet every day pregnant people are being denied reproductive health care because of laws put in place by extreme anti-abortion politicians. Once again, here in New Hampshire there are several bills trying to further restrict access to abortion.

