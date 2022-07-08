To the Editor: On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade while at the same time ignoring 50 years of legal precedent that defended it. I have never seen such condescending arrogance and lack of respect for the institution. Perhaps it is time that we pass laws that regulate the reproductive activities of men. Those regulations would have a significant positive impact on society and put men and women in an equal regulatory environment.
Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic comrades all expressed outrage and implored the American people not to allow Republicans control of Congress, because they are responsible for this recent Supreme Court decision. It is important to note that in the last 50 years since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade — despite controlling Congress on numerous occasions — Democrats never enshrined Roe v. Wade into law. They failed to ensure a basic human right of women. Democrats are as responsible as any for putting American women in the position they find themselves today.
Current circumstances on this matter, and many others, demonstrate why Americans need to start electing moderate members of Congress. Extremism on both sides of the Congress is responsible for the situation we find ourselves in today. Americans need an American Congress, president and Supreme Court to reflect their values and their wishes, not political extremist wishes. Let’s elect people more reflective of the independent, moderate view of Americans and dump all the extremists.
