Election deniers have no place representing NH

To the Editor: There is absolutely zero chance that Donald Trump won the 2020 election yet all three Republican candidates for Congress continue to deny the results of the election to varying degrees. The worst offender is Karoline Leavitt who repeats Trump’s Big Lie almost word for word. She’s fully on board with the MAGA craziness.

Friday, November 04, 2022

Letter: Republican voting Democrat

To the Editor: I am a life-long Republican who has rarely voted for a Democrat. This election, I'm voting for two: Maggie Hassan for Senate, and Annie Kuster for Congress. Both have served New Hampshire well. Both have been responsive to my concerns as a constituent, and a Republican. Both h…

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Wednesday, November 02, 2022