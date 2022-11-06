To the Editor: There is absolutely zero chance that Donald Trump won the 2020 election yet all three Republican candidates for Congress continue to deny the results of the election to varying degrees. The worst offender is Karoline Leavitt who repeats Trump’s Big Lie almost word for word. She’s fully on board with the MAGA craziness.
Don Bolduc’s position on the 2020 election depends on when he’s asked and who the audience is when he’s talking. He’s now also pivoted to the lie (that started in 2017 regarding the 2016 election) about 10,000 people being bused into New Hampshire to vote. He’s not even smart enough to understand how impossible the logistics of such a scheme would be.
Bob Burns is coy when he talks about the 2020 election: he admits President Joe Biden won but quickly adds that there were many irregularities and problems.
The 2020 election was a free and fair election and all three positions spouted by these Republicans are undemocratic and un-American. They do not deserve to be on the ballot let alone elected to Congress.
I encourage all three to read “Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election” authored by prominent Republicans and published in July 2022. I realize it’s a heavy lift (72 pages, no pictures and type-written rather than in Sharpie pen) for those who do not have the ability or desire to comprehend the truth, but at least they could read the executive summary.
To the Editor: I am a life-long Republican who has rarely voted for a Democrat. This election, I'm voting for two: Maggie Hassan for Senate, and Annie Kuster for Congress. Both have served New Hampshire well. Both have been responsive to my concerns as a constituent, and a Republican. Both h…