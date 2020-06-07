Letter: Election during pandemic

To the Editor: The 2020 Elections are coming up fast, but what will that look like during this global pandemic? Regardless of party affiliation and political ideology voters across the country are eager for the 2020 General Election (and for it to be over), but we’re also worried. Who would have guessed, even just last year, that we would be facing a deadly pandemic during the General Election season. The New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is allowing voters with concerns about COVID-19 to vote absentee in this fall’s elections and to register to vote by mail.
You can download an absentee ballot request form from most town websites, or from SOS.NH.Gov. Folks can also request a paper copy from their town or city clerk. As of today, folks will need two copies, one for the Sept. 8th state primary and one for the November 3rd general election. These applications need to be printed and filled out (checking “physical disability” as the excuse), signed in ink and sent back to your town clerk. Actual ballots will usually arrive in the mail a few weeks before the election. Vote immediately and return it.
Typically, 10% of New Hampshire votes by absentee ballot, but this year The Secretary of State is expecting 50% of votes to be cast by absentee. So, requesting yours early is showing kindness to your town or city clerk.
No voter should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.