Election hijinks
To the Editor: Willie Sutton, the famous bank robber, was asked why he robbed banks.
“That’s where the money is” he reportedly said. Willie Sutton would have greatly enjoyed our 2020 presidential election.
TOM RHODES
Hooksett
