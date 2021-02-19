Emmett Soldati is the change NHDP needs
To the Editor: I’m endorsing Emmett Soldati for New Hampshire Democratic Party chair. His vision matches mine — one of working with people in every community and one of unity within the party. I know that Emmett will surround himself with folk who have good ideas and a commitment to fairness and excellence, regardless of whom they supported in this or that campaign. He’s exactly the person we need at the helm of our party.
In November, I was honored to be elected to represent the people of Milford in Concord. On election night I was elated and humbled by my victory, but saddened that the Democrats not only failed to take the corner office, but lost the Executive Council and state Senate and House to the NHGOP. In order to recover from yet another Republican sweep of the New Hampshire government, we need a vision that speaks to the voters of New Hampshire.
We need someone who knows how to listen. We need someone who is going to amplify our voices. I feel that the current culture of the NHDP may be inclusive to diverse peoples, but not too diverse voices and ideas.
Emmett Soldati will fight for those in rural communities like mine, not just the big cities. Emmett will prioritize down-ballot races and give them the resources and messaging that we need to win. No matter who you are or where you’re from, Emmett always has your back.
MARIA PEREZ
Milford