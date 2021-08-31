To the Editor: Thank you for your Aug. 30 article, “Despite high court ruling there is hope for renters”, reminding people to apply for the rental assistance available at CAPNH.ORG. I work for an organization reaching out to underserved communities telling people about this program and helping them to apply. I would like to add a few clarifications.
Though the program does ask for documentation such as utility bills and income statements, “self-attestation” is an alternative for many of these documents. Tax forms are only required if the landlord refuses to participate, making it necessary to pay the renter directly.
Even with increased staffing, it can take the CAPs as long as month to begin processing an application. We know qualified applicants who have waited over two months to receive help.
We appreciate that everyone is doing their best, but families are losing their homes. They will find it hard to find new places to live, partly because of the crisis of affordable housing in New Hampshire, and mostly because of the stigma of an eviction in the eyes of potential landlords.
There is flexibility in the federal guidance for this program. We encourage the CAPs to use the “self-attestation” program as flexibly as permitted by the federal guidelines, and to consider working with community-based non-profits to distribute this essential assistance more swiftly.
To the Editor: One of the main complaints across New Hampshire is that property taxes have historically been very high. This is because New Hampshire does not receive taxes from a sales tax. Now, as with everything in life, this creates a double-edged sword effect. Not having a sales tax de…