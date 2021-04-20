Not the end of COVID
To the Editor: Reading the April 19 front page story on the ending of New Hampshire’s mask mandate my blood boiled. It largely centered upon two women from Massachusetts who came here to frolic mask-free along Manchester’s Elm Street, as if escaping the tyranny of Russia. Really? Any business they could go into would still require a mask, so they’re only celebrating the opportunity to be inconsiderate of others they can’t socially distance from outdoors — the only mask-required predicate that even existed outdoors.
To hear such people talk, you would think they were asked to make a heroic sacrifice like my great-uncle Everett, killed April 19, 1945, by the Germans just 11 days before Hitler killed himself, or those on the home front during Word War II who had to ration for the war effort. Get over yourselves and start caring about others.
Small wonder this virus has taken over a half-million U.S. lives, and counting. Please do not assume you will not be among that number either because you have some irrational faith in your immune system. People are on record having died from COVID-19 and yet asserting, until the very end, that it was a hoax.
BRENDAN WILLIAMS
Bedford