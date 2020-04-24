End stay-at-home order
To the Editor: Enough!
Either declare martial law and call out the National Guard or call off this stay-at-home order.
The Seacoast is patrolled by police who will not allow an elderly couple to eat a sandwich seated in their vehicle while overlooking the ocean. Not being the confrontational type (I’m in my mid eighties), I am reluctant to challenge police officers who are “doing their job” as ordered by their superiors, and by the chief executive of the state.
Some acquaintances on the Seacoast have wondered about camouflaged snipers in the trees aiming their AK 47s at errant strollers venturing out of their homes, perhaps wandering within sight of the Atlantic.
Don’t you think that most New Hampshire residents have enough sense to maintain a reasonable distance from others (except at the grocery store)? Do we all have to be treated like school children?
It’s time for Governor Chris Sununu to call it off. I may yet get up the courage to test a cop, who might have to step closer than six feet to put the cuffs on me.
PAUL BROWN
Raymond