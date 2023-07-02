To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardless of the ostensibly altruistic motives behind it -- is unconstitutional.
Now let's hope this court hears arguments and strikes down the last remaining -- and most offensive -- vestige of leftwing, radical judicial activism, the absolutely appalling 1995 ruling in U.S. Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton.
This is a ruling in an Arkansas case that used illegitimate federal power to ban the right of citizens in every single American state from imposing term limits upon their own federal legislators.
What Clarence Thomas said in dissent in 1995 is no less true today than it was then: "It is ironic that the Court bases today's decision on the right of the people to "choose whom they please to govern them." Under our Constitution, there is only one State whose people have the right to "choose whom they please" to represent Arkansas in Congress ... Nothing in the Constitution deprives the people of each State of the power to prescribe eligibility requirements for the candidates who seek to represent them in Congress. The Constitution is simply silent on this question. And where the Constitution is silent, it raises no bar to action by the States or the people."
Hear, hear, Justice Thomas. I look forward to the day I read that very same passage in the majority opinion sometime next year.