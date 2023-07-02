To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardless of the ostensibly altruistic motives behind it -- is unconstitutional.

Now let's hope this court hears arguments and strikes down the last remaining -- and most offensive -- vestige of leftwing, radical judicial activism, the absolutely appalling 1995 ruling in U.S. Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton.

Thursday, June 29, 2023
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Monday, June 26, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023