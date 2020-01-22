Ending the beginning
To the Editor: In a front page article on Friday, Jan. 17, it was noted that HB 1387 that is being sponsored by Sen. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, in outlawing the practice of declawing of cats is probably a worthy bill since it was described as akin to removing fingers at the highest knuckle level.
For the cats out there I say thank you. However, some vets out there said this procedure was their bread and butter, earning them over $75,000 to $80,000 a year and will continue to do this procedure until legislation makes it illegal. My hope is that HB 1387 passes.
However, this bill should not be our highest priority. In the New Hampshire House, there are bills being sponsored that will protect the innocent from abortion. So what bills are more in need of consideration? Bills for claws or for babies? Please abort abortions. For the yet unborn, I say thank you.
DICK LAPLUME
Derry