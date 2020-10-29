Union Leader liberals?

To the Editor: I had prepared, but declined to send, a lengthy argument in response to your senseless and factually deficient endorsement of Biden/Harris out of fear that you will not have received it before you shutter the newspaper. In these important matters, your stupidity seems to be in a tight race with your arrogance as you display the absence of journalistic integrity and highlight the complete ignorance of facts. I would submit that you have destroyed a once great American newspaper in exchange for the singular opportunity to express your liberal silliness. Your vote to surrender America has been duly recorded and I will campaign to have your paper removed from local retail outlets while observing the decay from a distance and use the Union Leader during the next shortage of toilet paper.

FRANK BUSELLI

Amherst

