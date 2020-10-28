Endorsement chose honesty and respect
To the Editor: I want to thank you for your endorsement of Biden/Harris. You chose to vote not by party, but by the man. You chose honesty and respect instead of fear in your choice.
I am saddened that anyone would choose to vote for a man like Donald Trump after all he has done to others. Those who only vote by party and not the candidate are not doing their civic duty. I would not have voted for a person like Trump no matter what party he represented. I chose to vote by the person this year, and voted a mixed ticket as you also recommended.
I love having a local paper to read each morning and will continue my subscription as long as the paper is available. Again, thank you for choosing the way you did.
KATHY CODY
Meredith