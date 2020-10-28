Endorsement chose honesty and respect

To the Editor: I want to thank you for your endorsement of Biden/Harris. You chose to vote not by party, but by the man. You chose honesty and respect instead of fear in your choice.

I am saddened that anyone would choose to vote for a man like Donald Trump after all he has done to others. Those who only vote by party and not the candidate are not doing their civic duty. I would not have voted for a person like Trump no matter what party he represented. I chose to vote by the person this year, and voted a mixed ticket as you also recommended.

I love having a local paper to read each morning and will continue my subscription as long as the paper is available. Again, thank you for choosing the way you did.

KATHY CODY

Meredith

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Letters to the Editor

