Endorsement won’t change my vote
To the Editor: Regarding your recent endorsement of Joe Biden, one of your main concerns about his opponent is the “explosion” of the national debt by more than $7 trillion. This debt, however, increased by $8.9 trillion under the Obama/Biden administration during which a global pandemic was not even an extenuating factor.
You also criticize Donald Trump for his “unchecked spending.” According to the Boston Herald, however, Biden “has big plans for spending” totaling $5.4 trillion for “an unfeasible spending spree in the name of a progressive utopia.”
You go on to appeal far too strongly to emotion rather than logic when you claim that Trump has led us into “a dark alley of record infections and deaths.”
You claim that Trump has “weaponized . . . the social-media-driven political landscape,” while social media platforms, who have recently been called out for their manipulation of user data, appear to be the real problem.
Based solely on Biden’s contradictory statements about fracking, he should not “be taken at his word” as you claim. Additionally, his speech plagiarism ended his 1988 presidential bid. You acknowledge that “his responses about his son [Hunter]” are not satisfactory; what other reason could there be than that Biden is withholding the truth?
While Biden might seem “moderate,” he has nominated one of the most left-leaning senators as his running mate, and, considering his age, this alone should be a great cause of concern.
Thanks for your advice, but I will not be voting for the candidate you have endorsed.
ARLENE QUARATIELLO
Atkinson