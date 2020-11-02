Endorsing carpetbagger cost Sununu this vote
To the Editor: Governor Sununu and Senator Dan Feltes come out pretty much the same color through this independent voter’s prism. Both are young, bright, dedicated family men and competent public servants. What will tip the scale toward either one for the crucial independent vote in the upcoming election? A Sununu-Volinsky match-up would have been a better race, providing a stark contrast between the establishment and the Volinsky/Bernie Sanders bloc.
Governor Sununu’s handling of the pandemic has been stellar, as well as his almost daily appearances on WMUR during the dark days of the shutdown. He was a calming force with his bubbly personality and that great smile. That stretch of free airtime will seal his win in my estimation.
For this independent, the tipping point for Dan Feltes was the Matt Mowers endorsement ad by Sununu. For the governor to endorse a carpet-bagging political hack who knows nothing about the people of New Hampshire and cares for nothing more than his ambitions was as disappointing as his multiple vetoes of rational Senate bills. He knows full well that Representative Chris Pappas, as well as the rest of our state’s congressional delegation, are capable, hard-working and caring public servants. His ad is a blatant party-over-people ploy and his scripted smile as the ad ends now leaves this voter cold.
RUSS GRAHAM
Irwin Drive, Manchester