To the Editor: On Wednesday, April 27, SB 459, relative to implementing and maintaining health care facility workplace violence prevention programs and establishing a workplace safety commission, passed the House Finance Committee. Having already passed the Senate twice and the House once before this bill now goes back to the House floor for another vote.
This bill is critically important to protecting the safety of health care workers. Health care workers are 20% more likely to become victims of violence than workers in any other industry. These numbers do not capture the true incidence of violence largely due to underreporting. Reasons for underreporting include lack of a reporting policy, lack of faith in the reporting system, and fear of retaliation.
SB 459 would have health care facilities develop policies and procedures to prevent and respond to workplace violence. A key element of the bill is the establishment of a Healthcare Workplace Safety Commission to improve reporting by reviewing and analyzing reports of workplace violence incidents and trends and develop recommendations to reduce the risk of healthcare workplace violence.
Violence against health care workers should not be “part of the job.” Workplace violence is preventable. A comprehensive healthcare workplace violence program will enhance employee and patient safety, improve the quality of patient care and help retain the vital healthcare workforce.
The New Hampshire Nurses Association encourages passage of this bill to support our nurses and healthcare workers during a time of increased demand for patient care and a shortage of workers.