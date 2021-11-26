To the Editor: When U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was interviewed last week, she was asked what her plan was to reduce the price of gas at the pump. She laughed uproariously and then replied, “If only I had a magic wand to do that, oil pricing is an international situation.”
If she was a stupid person, I could excuse her for not knowing that the day before Joe Biden took office that America was energy independent. Secretary Granholm is very intelligent. Therefore, she lied to the American people saying that she did not have the power to lower not only gas prices at the pump but also natural gas and heating oil to heat American homes this winter.
Secretary Granholm knows that all she has to do is to instruct Biden to lift his ban on the completion of the Keystone pipeline, and roll back the restriction Biden placed on fracking and drilling new wells. Before Biden took these acts, America was not only energy independent, we also provided fuels to our European allies.
Secretary Granholm should stop laughing at the plight of our American people, who are being taxed with high fuel prices, and tell President Biden to rollback his restrictive policies. Then, instead of begging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil, ask our American energy workers in Texas and North Dakota to provide the badly needed fuels. They will say yes when the Saudis say no to our president.