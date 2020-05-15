Enough said

To the Editor: The phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” holds critical importance in politics, especially during election cycle when a bad photo op might ruin a campaign.

Since Vice President Mike Pence strutted around the Mayo Clinic without a mask while everyone around him wore one to follow mandatory pandemic protocols, I’ve come up with some examples of bad photo ops from years past:

Edmund Muskie “crying” in ‘72.

Gerald Ford stumbling down stairs.

George H.W. Bush clueless at a grocery store check-out counter.

Michael Dukakis in a tank.

Howard Dean’s banshee yell.

George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” sign.

Trump? Take your pick. Enough said.

RUSS GRAHAM

Irwin Drive, Manchester

