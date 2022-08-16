To the Editor: If you’re concerned about the solid waste that is dumped in New Hampshire from out-of-state, you are not alone. According to the proposed update of the Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP) drafted by the state Department of Environmental Services (NHDES), about half of us Granite Staters are unhappy that nearly 50% of the waste deposited in New Hampshire is generated elsewhere.
While it is illegal for states to refuse out-of-state garbage in commercial dumps, updating the SWMP offers some recourse for safely managing the trash from all sources that is maxing out our state’s landfill capacity.
As part of this process, the public can review and submit comments online on the draft SWMP prior to August 26th by going to bit.ly/3bTmTUO. I have some concerns about what I think are gaps in the draft.
For example, Concord Monitor columnist David Brooks has highlighted the fact that “plastic recycling is a joke — a painful one” supporting the case for replacing single-use plastics with deposit glass bottles. Yet the SWMP draft proposal omits any mention of a bottle bill, despite their success in surrounding states in reducing substantial plastic waste and generating significant revenue.
While the draft loosely refers to support for state and federal climate initiatives, I would like to see a more committed approach toward monitoring waste-generated greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of setting standards that would include potential landfill gas recovery.
If you care about the waste piling up, now is the time to weigh in.