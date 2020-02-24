To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.

Epping has two major problems with water: arsenic and MtBE. The current water treatment plant needs an upgrade before July 1, 2021 to meet the new state requirements for the acceptable level of arsenic in the water. The warrant article also addresses the second major problem: the MtBE contamination of private wells at homes in West Epping. Passing the warrant article would extend the town water line to the 37 homes affected by MtBE, a known carcinogen.

While the warrant article calls for raising $8.5 million, the true cost to the town is just $3.5 million due to state and federal grants. The estimated impact on the tax rate is just 26 cents/$1,000. If the warrant article does not pass, the need to upgrade the water treatment plant will not go away and the costs will likely be higher. Waiting will require Epping to reapply for a grant for the MtBE problem and that pool of money from the state will likely be smaller in coming years.

The time to act is now. The need is great and the cost to Epping is the lowest currently possible. We urge you to please vote YES on Article 5

Reps. Mark Vallone and Michael Vose

Epping

Monday, February 24, 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: No governor has done more than Sununu

  • Updated

To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Let OHRVs back on the ice

  • Updated

To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Protect Atkinson's natural resources

  • Updated

To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unfair attack on Trump

  • Updated

To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.

Saturday, February 22, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Storyteller backs Volinsky

To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…

Friday, February 21, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: NHGOP should support traditional marriage

To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Relief from high Rx costs

  • Updated

To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.