To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
Epping has two major problems with water: arsenic and MtBE. The current water treatment plant needs an upgrade before July 1, 2021 to meet the new state requirements for the acceptable level of arsenic in the water. The warrant article also addresses the second major problem: the MtBE contamination of private wells at homes in West Epping. Passing the warrant article would extend the town water line to the 37 homes affected by MtBE, a known carcinogen.
While the warrant article calls for raising $8.5 million, the true cost to the town is just $3.5 million due to state and federal grants. The estimated impact on the tax rate is just 26 cents/$1,000. If the warrant article does not pass, the need to upgrade the water treatment plant will not go away and the costs will likely be higher. Waiting will require Epping to reapply for a grant for the MtBE problem and that pool of money from the state will likely be smaller in coming years.
The time to act is now. The need is great and the cost to Epping is the lowest currently possible. We urge you to please vote YES on Article 5
Reps. Mark Vallone and Michael Vose
Epping
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Updated
