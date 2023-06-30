To the Editor: On July 3, 2022, the New Hampshire Sunday News published an article on the need to improve civics education. It quoted a program director at the state Historical Society saying that “the social contract and education” are the foundation on which our republic was built.
I was surprised comments published on the eve of our celebration of the Declaration of Independence would not reference the historical documents of our nation’s founding. But I suppose we can be excused from remembering things that happened long before our birth. Can we also have forgotten more recent events?
Many remember seeing the Berlin Wall breached by exultant crowds wielding sledgehammers and wrecking bars. Vaclav Havel, the first democratically elected president of the Czech Republic, said “Communism was overthrown by life, by thought, by dignity.” Noted Russian author and dissident Alexsander Solzhenitsyn wrote, “One word of truth shall outweigh the whole world. On such a seemingly fantastic violation of the law of the conservation of mass and energy are based both my own activities and my appeal to the writers of the whole world.”
The truth wielded by these patriots was the same timeless, universal, self-evident truth the founders laid down as the deepest, most secure foundation for our nation: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.”