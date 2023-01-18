Establish a legal camp

To the Editor: A federal court case found that “prohibiting sleeping or camping on public property is unconstitutional when individuals do not have a meaningful alternative, such as shelter space or a legal place to camp.” Besides being illegal, evicting the current homeless encampment with no viable alternative is simply inhumane.

