To the Editor: A federal court case found that “prohibiting sleeping or camping on public property is unconstitutional when individuals do not have a meaningful alternative, such as shelter space or a legal place to camp.” Besides being illegal, evicting the current homeless encampment with no viable alternative is simply inhumane.
The shelters operated by FIT have been consistently full and thus unavailable. While permanent housing is the ultimate solution, in the meantime, establishing a legal encampment is the best immediate solution to the current homelessness emergency. The city should identify a site that is close to transportation, yet out of sight, and can be provided with electricity for safety, and with adequate sanitation and garbage pickup. More than two weeks ago I suggested to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen the far reaches of the MTA bus lot off of Hancock Street.
An authorized encampment where people currently living on the street could safely pitch their tents would provide a secure location for the currently homeless, end the practice of chasing people from camp to camp with its attendant costs, and reduce the problem of homeless people on the street together with needles, feces, etc. I hope the city will develop such a site as soon as possible.