Belarus has a bottle deposit yet Granite State still doesn’t
To the Editor: What the heck is going on, New Hampshire? How can Belarus have a bottle redemption law and we don’t? Closer to home, Canada, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont all have them. Right now a New Hampshire House committee is considering one, HB 1652. Will it be killed in the Environment and Agriculture Committee?
I know our state likes being different. But with tourism as our “second industry” we might consider being different in a different way. In a way that doesn’t leave our roadsides and parks littered with cans and bottles that could have been redeemed.
In 2019, 75% of the 1.4 billion beverage bottles and cans sold here were “wasted,” meaning littered, landfilled or incinerated, according to the Container Recycling Institute. It also estimates that New Hampshire could reap as much as $14 million in unclaimed deposit revenue annually if this were law.
What it is: It’s a way to keep cans and bottles out of landfills, saving existing capacity. It can help reduce towns’ tipping fees. Using recycled materials makes financial sense as the cost of raw materials rise. Using recycled materials instead of raw materials will keep costs down.
What it isn’t: It isn’t a tax! You get your dime back. Has anyone ever walked into the tax collector’s office and gotten their property taxes back?
And it shouldn’t be hard. Other states, and Belarus, have created the road map and have been able to set up redemption centers that work.