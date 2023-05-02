To the Editor: Former Speaker of the House Bill O’Brien said, “A well-armed society is a peaceful society.” If that were true, we would be the most peaceful society on the face of the earth. We are not. It seems that every day we wake to a new atrocity committed by “well-armed” citizens.
To ensure everyone is “well-armed” at the state Capitol, there are no metal detectors and concealed carry of firearms is allowed. Think it possible that there might be some “well-armed” individuals who might be less than peaceful when political passions are aggravated?
Off the top of my head, I can think of three representatives who have demonstrated anger management issues. A former lawmaker was convicted of three counts of simple assault and was facing charges of assaulting an adult filmmaker. Recently, a state representative was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and simple assault of a snowplow driver. Then there is the representative who was advocating executing Hillary Clinton for treason. Would you feel comfortable engaging in a heated debate with one of those guys if you knew they might be packing?
And what about visitors in the gallery? Think there might be some extremist protestors who would show their indignation with a little gunplay? Remember the goons with guns who tried to intimidate the Michigan legislature over COVID restrictions, do we want that sort of threatening behavior here?
What makes more sense: allowing concealed carry because the other guy might be locked and loaded, or restricting concealed carry so you don’t have to worry about the guy with an explosive temper becoming homicidal?