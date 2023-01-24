To the Editor: Oooops! I did it again. I opened my monthly Eversource bill and like visiting a young child, it has grown every time I see it.
New Hampshire’s dependency on natural gas should have been curtailed by 2019 with the easement into using net metering; a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid.
Governor Chris Sununu is not serving his constituency well when the state Legislature bills for net metering were vetoed and vetoed again by the governor.
Perhaps voters should consider what is a matter of public record: Eversource donated $100,000 to the governor’s reelection campaign.
When there was excited, positive publicity that a net metering bill was finally signed into law, the governor’s appointees stalled putting it into action.
The appointees: Daniel C. Goldner, chairman, and Pradip K. Chattopadhyay, commissioner. Neither appointee has previous experience to administer New Hampshire’s policy for energy needs and conservation.
Given the rising costs of energy, here are actions that would address the urgency of the situation:
Remove regulatory barriers for the freedom to expand energy options and lower costs.
Increase funding for low-income energy efficiency programs.
There is not any offshore wind production now, catching up is essential.