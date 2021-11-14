Tp the Editor: “Will my town receive its own representative?” This was the most frequent request I heard at the listening sessions I attended last month, offered by the Special Committee on Redistricting.
The N.H. Constitution (Articles 9 & 11) stipulates that a town meeting a population threshold shall have its own unique representative. This year, a town with a population of 3,444 or more should have its own representative.
With 400 members in the state House of Representatives, it seems we should be able to achieve our N.H. Constitution's goal: that as close as possible, each eligible municipality has its own representative.
The new maps haven’t achieved this. Look at an analysis from the “Map-a-Thon” citizen mapping project, (https://bit.ly/3De5ZZE)
For example, Belknap County would have eight towns without a dedicated House district, or "violations," by the majority (Republican) party map; six violations with the minority (Democratic) party map; and five violations on the Map-a-Thon's maps. Maps for Coos County had the least violations: none from minority and Map-a-Thon maps, one from the majority. Rockingham would have the most, 17 from the minority, 14 from the majority, 12 from the Map-a-Thon.
House maps proposed by the Republicans had 19 more “violations” than one of the other two maps acquired. That's 19 towns deprived of a representative who live in town, understands the local issues, and will fight for the town's interests. We should not settle for the majority’s substandard maps. We should demand the most representative maps we can get.