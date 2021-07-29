To the Editor: Everyone loves our freedom of speech, but there is confusion about what it means. Everyone has a right to express their opinions without government interference. In a public forum, everyone must get a chance to be heard. Not getting your way is not the same thing as not being heard. It does not give anyone the right to take away the rights of others. The freedom to protest peacefully is part of what makes this country great. It does not give you the right to harass people you disagree with. Peaceful protest shows a desire to make something better. Violent protests hurt the cause.
You may or may not agree with the speeches at the Jan. 6 protest in D.C., but when people violently attacked the Capitol Police, threatened our legislators and illegally invaded the Capitol, it resulted in a deadly riot. They were no longer executing their freedom of speech, they were trying to impose their will on the legal proceedings taking place. There were multiple recounts and 62 lawsuits and with only one successful. Trump did not win the election and was not cheated. The 1st Amendment protects the rights of Donald Trump’s supporters who continue to fly his flag. It also protects anyone who want to fly a Black Lives Matter flag or an LGBTQ flag or whatever message you support. I support President Joe Biden along with more than 81 million voters.