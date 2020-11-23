Evicting homeless amid pandemic is wrong
To the Editor: At 300 Chestnut St. in Manchester people came together to try to prevent the illegal eviction of more than 100 of our houseless neighbors from public property.
It is illegal for the state to remove these people without providing them shelter, which they have not done. Now, New Hampshire citizens stand in between our houseless neighbors and the police, who intend to arrest them and throw away their belongings. The only thing preventing this injustice is the large turnout of people intent on protecting the rights of our neighbors.
The state Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office released a public statement on November 17th stating that they had offered mental health services and hotel accommodations to these folks. The people on the ground, who have been talking with the members of the encampment, have not seen or heard from the state regarding any of these offerings. It is irresponsible to falsely imply that the houseless folks living in the encampment at 300 Chestnut St. have refused help from the state.
The state of New Hampshire has not updated its plan to address homelessness since 2006. The state also cannot commit to beds or sheltered living for the individuals being displaced, which is both irresponsible and violent at the start of a bitter New Hampshire winter in the middle of a pandemic.
There is no justification for the state to forcefully displace, arrest, and destroy the belongings of the houseless community living at 300 Chestnut St.
JB BRACKETT
Amherst