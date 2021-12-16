To the Editor: On this ‘World Humanitarian Day’, I would like to write about an extraordinary human being whose sympathy and compassion knew no limit. A person that led an exemplary life, especially in regards to love of humanity. He taught others to love and respect each other. He was none other than Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, the holy founder of Islam. A major focus of his was to insure that Muslims should take the problems of their neighbors seriously and put the weight of those issues onto their own shoulders. Muslims should dedicate their lives to serving humanity.
Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) exemplified this through leading by example. Once, he was walking by an elderly woman’s home when she threw trash upon him, but instead of getting angry, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) simply cleaned himself off and walked towards his destination. This became a regular occurrence, until one day she did not come outside. The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) went to her home to inquire about her health. He found out that she had become ill and that day he helped her with any housework she needed done. This story goes to show that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had an extraordinary amount of patience with people, even those who did him wrong, and to take it further had no issue expressing sympathy for them and aiding them in their time of need. This is the kind of example all people can follow and learn from.