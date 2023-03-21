Excellent medical care

To the Editor: I have just returned from an unexpected stay at Lakes Region General Hospital. It started with a 30-hour stay in the emergency room at Franklin Regional Hospital, due to lack of an available bed at Lakes. I can’t say enough good about my 30 hours at the Franklin ER. I felt well taken care of, had a doctor who was quick to order a diagnostic tool and stabilize the situation. The key to all of this was a great staff that made me feel safe and well cared for.

