To the Editor: I have just returned from an unexpected stay at Lakes Region General Hospital. It started with a 30-hour stay in the emergency room at Franklin Regional Hospital, due to lack of an available bed at Lakes. I can’t say enough good about my 30 hours at the Franklin ER. I felt well taken care of, had a doctor who was quick to order a diagnostic tool and stabilize the situation. The key to all of this was a great staff that made me feel safe and well cared for.
Upon my arrival at Lakes Region, I was in a comfortable room, surrounded by competent nurses, nurses aids, lab technicians, housekeeping staff, and dietitians and, of course, an excellent surgeon.
I have bristled when some people insinuate that the medical community is suffering because “people just don’t want to work anymore.” Perhaps it’s time for the people at the top to ask why they are not attracting people to not only the health system but to their hospital. What can they do to make it more attractive for people to want to go into the health care field? If there is a problem at the bottom, I guarantee the source is at the top!
Everything I am saying about this can be substituted for teachers, mental health workers, hotel maids, restaurant workers, municipal department workers, motel maids, you name it.
Thank you all at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital for my excellent care.