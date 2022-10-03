To the Editor: In the fast-approaching mid-term elections, your vote for executive councilor will be of utmost importance. In New Hampshire, the five executive councilors serve as a check on the governor’s power by approving, with a majority vote, nominations for commissioners of state agencies, nominations for judges, and any state contracts exceeding $10,000. After redistricting, Manchester and the Merrimack County towns of Loudon, Pembroke, Allenstown, Bow, Chichester, Pittsfield, and Epsom, along with 11 other towns ranging from Barrington to Londonderry, lie in District 4.
Kevin Cavanaugh is the Democratic candidate for District 4 and will make an excellent executive councilor. A native of New Hampshire, Kevin attended Manchester public schools and has worked as a telecommunication professional for more than 30 years. He serves as an assistant business manager for IBEW 2320. Cavanaugh is currently serving in the State Senate (District 16) and as a Manchester alderman (Ward 1). While in the Senate, he served on New Hampshire’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force during the COVID epidemic.
With his union experience, Cavanaugh is a strong supporter of both workers and businesses. Kevin is invested in the education of all our children, denouncing taxpayer-funded voucher systems, improving public schools, and making college more affordable. He will fight for quality accessible health care for everyone and strongly supports women’s rights to make their own choices on reproductive issues.
Executive council positions are far too important to skip over when voting. Be sure to go to the polls and vote for Kevin Cavanaugh for executive councilor.