Executive council races too important to ignore

To the Editor: In the fast-approaching mid-term elections, your vote for executive councilor will be of utmost importance. In New Hampshire, the five executive councilors serve as a check on the governor’s power by approving, with a majority vote, nominations for commissioners of state agencies, nominations for judges, and any state contracts exceeding $10,000. After redistricting, Manchester and the Merrimack County towns of Loudon, Pembroke, Allenstown, Bow, Chichester, Pittsfield, and Epsom, along with 11 other towns ranging from Barrington to Londonderry, lie in District 4.

Friday, September 30, 2022
