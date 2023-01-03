To the Editor: The N.H. Executive Council is stuck in the 20th century. In their ill-advised 3-2 vote (Union Leader front page, Dec. 22), Councilors David Wheeler (R-Milford), Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester), and Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) derailed the 100% federal funding set aside for advancement of commuter rail along the Boston to Nashua-Manchester Airport-Manchester downtown corridor. Citing potential future costs to taxpayers, they ignore the $820 billion we Americans pay out of pocket per year on the additional health care costs of fossil fuels (2021 NRDC study), let alone the enormous cost to our infrastructure from the proven increase in severe storms and flooding from fossil-fuel driven climate change.
Citing the safety record of the MBTA, the councilors ignore the 100 people killed yearly on state highways. Not citing jobs or the welfare of New Hampshire citizens, they ignore the limits set by the choked I-93/Route 3 corridors on Granite State jobs, commerce, and access to regional travel.
Ignoring the wisdom of our municipal planners, they ignore the findings of the NH Dept. of Transportation dating to 2014 that Capitol Corridor Rail is “the strongest alternative” to modernizing this crucial corridor on which our state’s economy depends.
It’s clear they are ignorant of 21st century travel standards in our major economic competitors — Europe, Japan, and China. In their determination to keep our mass transit truly “2nd world” in stature, let’s hope they don’t derail our economy as well.