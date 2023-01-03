Council stuck in 20th century

To the Editor: The N.H. Executive Council is stuck in the 20th century. In their ill-advised 3-2 vote (Union Leader front page, Dec. 22), Councilors David Wheeler (R-Milford), Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester), and Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) derailed the 100% federal funding set aside for advancement of commuter rail along the Boston to Nashua-Manchester Airport-Manchester downtown corridor. Citing potential future costs to taxpayers, they ignore the $820 billion we Americans pay out of pocket per year on the additional health care costs of fossil fuels (2021 NRDC study), let alone the enormous cost to our infrastructure from the proven increase in severe storms and flooding from fossil-fuel driven climate change.

Thursday, December 29, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022
Wednesday, December 21, 2022