Exeter was wrong to label prom attendees
To the Editor: It is reported that the Exeter High School prom attendees were made to show the vaccine cards for proof of having the COVID-19 vaccine immunization, talk about teaching how to bully. This is a handbook of how to be a bully.
How dare the elected school board make a decision to mark every student not vaccinated as well as to make a list to be distributed. Apparently the new Scarlett letter in society is a big black V.
HARRIET E. CADY
Deerfield