Experienced educators needed, not cronies

To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu recently nominated Ryan Terrell, an enterprising young African American from Nashua, to the state Board of Education. The governor was reportedly surprised that the Executive Council dared to vote him down.

While Mr. Terrell no doubt has much to offer in other arenas, his expertise in the field of education is strikingly absent.

That the governor would nominate anyone of any ethnicity who has no qualifications to serve on this all-important board is astounding. To then label as racist the council members who opposed this ill-conceived nomination is pure politicking at its worst.

It is the duty of the Executive Council to assure that our state education system is overseen by experienced educators who understand the current needs of teachers, students and school staff across the state. There are numerous people of color in New Hampshire who would bring broad and relevant experience to the Board of Education, people whose background demonstrates a deep concern for addressing the urgent needs of our schools.

The governor’s choice to nominate someone without those qualifications was disingenuous at best.

JUDITH REED

Keene

Friday, June 19, 2020
Letters to the Editor

