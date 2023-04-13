Fact: Legal cannabis has been a comfort to many
To the Editor: I am writing to rebut Sue Homola’s recent op-ed, “272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH.”
Homola made many misleading, emotional points, and presented them as facts. For example, Homola stated, “FACT: It is estimated that for every $1 legalization generates, it costs $4 to mitigate the negative fallout.”
First, if something is a “fact” it is not also an “estimate!” Homola provided no evidence to back up her claim, but it appears that her position was drawn from a discredited, anti-cannabis report from Colorado Christian University.
Homola made many sky-is-falling predictions concerning legalization of adult-use cannabis. She even went so far as to attack New Hampshire’s medical cannabis program, which has been operating successfully for 10 years.
I happen to have a medical cannabis card. Having access to clean, tested and legal cannabis helps me deal with chronic pain from a debilitating disease and a bad car accident.
While Homola claimed that legalizing cannabis will have no impact on the black market, she offered no evidence. One advantage of HB 639 is it will put the Liquor Commission in charge of cannabis, and the Liquor Commission has a long history of dealing with and stopping black market activities.
Homola made one statement to which we can all agree: “Granite Staters deserve to have an objective, thorough debate on recreational marijuana legalization.” That debate needs to be informed by actual facts, not distorted, emotional hyperbole.
That debate also needs to examine the opportunities for New Hampshire farmers and entrepreneurs to grow and manufacture craft cannabis products, as well as the amount of money that is being spent by New Hampshire residents to purchase cannabis in neighboring states.
JIM RIDDLE
Hillsborough
