To the Editor:  Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.

Speeding (up to a certain tolerated point) is a good example. This is something that has become habitual and repeated. On the other hand, storming the U.S. Capital building is not habitual and is clearly not a tolerated action.

Friday, April 21, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023