To the Editor: Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.
Speeding (up to a certain tolerated point) is a good example. This is something that has become habitual and repeated. On the other hand, storming the U.S. Capital building is not habitual and is clearly not a tolerated action.
Hodgkins reasserts the lie that the protests on Jan. 6, 2021, were mostly peaceful. He claims that “the left” used convenient editing to show only violence. That is untrue. I watched the events in real time, switching from network to network. The horrifying footage shown was the same on Fox News as it was on CNN, ABC, CBS, etc. It sure looked like an insurrection to me.
But Hodgkins saved the worst for his last assertion -- that the January 6th insurrection was actually a “pro-democracy protest.” The rioters were attempting to overturn the results of a valid election in which their candidate, Donald Trump, lost by over 7 million votes. This was not a pro-democracy protest, it was an attempted coup.
The connection to "Normalization of Deviance" may be clever logic, but facts can be inconvenient truths.