Free and fair elections are what make America great
To the Editor: Every child knows what is fair and what is not. Every society should be fair to all of its people. A society is a democracy if it, first and foremost, facilitates that every eligible voter has reasonable, easy access to voting.
It should not be, “I want my side to win, even if I have to cheat others out of their voting rights and duties!” We should be voting on policies, and agendas that are based on facts, truth, practicality, fairness, and compassion.
The truth is that there is no widespread voter fraud. The fact is voting by mail is safe and secure. The January 6th insurrection attack on our Capitol was a violent attempt to unconstitutionally toss out the results of the safest, fairest, and most secure election in American history. The presidential election was not stolen. Neither were the U.S. Senate and Congress, nor state, county or municipal elections, stolen.
We Americans are at a crossroad. Do we want our country to continue as a democracy with fair elections and a government reflective of the will of the majority of the people? Or do we want our government to be determined by violence, intimidation at the polls, voter suppression, purges, and gerrymandering, so that the will of the minority of voters is satisfied?
If you want fairness for all people, including women, people of color, people of all religious beliefs, the LGBTQ community, etc., you know which political party is fair and which is not.
ROGER BLEAU
Union Street, Manchester