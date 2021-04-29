Fairer wages for home care more important than ever
To the Editor: There are so many people in our state that require some level of health care on a regular basis. Surveys show a huge percentage of seniors prefer to get that care in their homes, rather than have to go into a nursing care facility. The community and those relationships they have are critically important as is the ability to remain in their own homes.
In order to do this, there needs to be an array of available skilled nursing services, home health aides, homemakers, and personal care attendants. These services are provided through the Choices for Independence (CFI) program. The reimbursement rates for the providers of these services needs to be increased in order to have the requisite numbers of caregivers for those needing help.
Currently, home health aides can make more money at fast food restaurants or big box stores. These wages need to be more competitive and more commensurate with the kind of work being done and the services being provided.
The cost of care is significantly lower for home-based care versus the cost of full admission into nursing homes. It is also psychologically healthier for people to remain in their homes where they have the benefits of their own environment, social connections close to home and community connections and are able to remain independent for a longer time.
I would like to urge our citizens to reach out to their legislators to ensure that rate-setting is adequate, expedient approval processes, and adequate funding is secured.
BEV COTTON
Weare